Warwick police warn of scam claiming to raise money for toddler battling cancer

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are urging the public to be aware of a scam circulating on social media claiming to raise money for a 2-year-old battling cancer.

Rowan Shaw was diagnosed with high-risk metastatic neuroblastoma last year.

Tuesday morning, Warwick police posted on their Facebook page about a scam on an Instagram page called “Fighting for Rowan” and a Cashapp alleging to raise money for the Shaw family.

Police say neither of those fundraisers is legitimate and those looking to donate, should go to Shaw’s GoFundMe Page, or buy a “Fight for Rowan” decal at the Warwick Police Station.

Shaw’s family say they “may have to shut down all donations until this is solved.”

Monday evening dozens of first responders from across Rhode Island and Massachusetts banded together to lift Shaw’s spirits.

Police are investigating who is behind the false fundraisers.

