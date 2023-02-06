WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Police Department announced Monday they will be equipping officers with body-worn cameras.

According to Chief Bradford Connor, the department purchased 102 cameras after participating in a pilot program last year. The technology will be issued to all patrol officers and sergeants, K9 officers, and traffic officers.

“We are committed to this program, and believe it is an essential step towards building police and community relationships and improving accountability within our communities,” Connor said.

The department is staggering the cameras into use on patrol shifts starting Tuesday. All officers will be provided with a camera and trained on how to use it by mid-March, according to Connor.