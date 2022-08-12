WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Police Department announced they’ll be participating in a statewide body-worn camera pilot program.

Starting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, sixteen patrol officers will begin wearing the technology. The officers cover all three patrol shifts, police said, so the body cameras will be on the road 24 hours a day.

Police expect the program will be expanded to include all patrol officers and field supervisors after about two months.

“The department has explored the establishment of a body-worn camera program and conducted extensive research into the logistics and funding of such a program,” police wrote in a news release Friday. “Along with other Rhode Island police agencies, we are committed to the program, believing that is an important step towards building police and community relationships and improving accountability within the communities that we serve.”

As part of the pilot program, Warwick police posted new body-worn camera policies on their website.