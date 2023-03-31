WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — April is Autism Awareness Month, and the Warwick Police Department has given one of its cruisers a makeover paying tribute to it.

A recent report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that 1 in 36 children is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.

To show support for the local autism community and spread awareness, Warwick police enlisted the help of Bori Graphix to design a customized cruiser.

Additionally, the department said it has educated and trained their officers to help them serve and protect those with autism and other disabilities.

Police said the cruiser will be making appearances around the city, including at festivals and other events.