WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick police officer was in court Thursday for allegedly using excessive force against a man in handcuffs.

Sgt. Britton Kelly, 55, faces one count of simple assault, according to Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor and Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

On July 15, police were called to Amsterdam Avenue for a domestic disturbance. While they were detaining a woman who was involved, her husband tried to intervene and pull an officer away from her, according to police.

The officers then arrested the man and put him in the back of a cruiser.

A short time later, while the man was handcuffed and restrained by a seat belt, Sgt. Kelly allegedly kicked him in the head and hit him in the face before “forcibly removing him from the rear of the vehicle,” officials said.

Warwick police reported the incident to the attorney general’s office. The two agencies launched a joint investigation, which is protocol for potential cases of excessive force.

Kelly was arraigned Thursday and released on $1,000 personal recognizance, with an order to have no contact with the victim. He’s due back in court Aug. 10 for a pretrial conference.