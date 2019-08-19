Warwick police seek information about vandalism case

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help to track down a woman.

In a Facebook post, the department said it wanted to speak with the woman about a vandalism case. However, police did not post information about the incident.

They asked anyone who knows the woman’s whereabouts to call Detective Darren Parrillo at 401-468-4259, or email at darren.parrillo@warwickri.com.

Eyewitness News has contacted police to get more information about the vandalism case and will update this story when we hear back.

The Warwick Police Department is looking to speak with this female in regards to a vandalism. If you have any…

Posted by Warwick Police Department on Monday, August 19, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams