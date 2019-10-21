Warwick police seek ID of bike theft suspect

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole a bicycle from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store earlier this month.

The theft took place on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the location on Bald Hill Road in Warwick, according to police.

Police say surveillance footage shows the man walking a $300 Nishiki Tamarack bicycle out of the store without paying for it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Adam Arico at (401) 468-4267 or adam.arico@warwickri.com.