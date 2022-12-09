WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Warwick are asking for the public’s help as they work down a man who was reported missing.

Police said 53-year-old Sean P. O’Neil left his apartment on the evening of November 8th and has not returned.

He’s described as a white male with blue eyes and brown/gray hair. Police said he drives a blue 2010 Volvo S40 bearing Rhode Island registration 1HY310.

O’Neil may be in the Providence area or at an area casino, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwick police at (401) 468-4200.