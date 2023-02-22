WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver of a white Ford Transit cargo fan involved in a hit-and-run last week.

Police say it happened on February 16 around 2 a.m. on Marigold Street.

The driver was caught on surveillance video backing into a driveway, smashing into a parked vehicle, and pushing it into a home. The driver then drove off down the street.

The homeowner said he didn’t hear the commotion as he was asleep inside. He found out when his neighbor alerted him that his car had damage to it, and was pushed through the garage door.

The resident checked his Ring Doorbell video camera and saw that it caught the whole scene as it unfolded.

The van appears to be a rental truck, according to police. Officers believe the driver was casing the neighborhood before the incident.

Police are asking people to keep their eyes out for the van that likely has rear-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to call Warwick police at (401) 468-4200 or contact Officer Nicholas DiNardo at nicholas.dinardo@warwickri.gov.