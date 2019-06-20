Warwick police search for tag-teaming purse snatchers

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after two men were caught on camera stealing a woman’s purse from a Warwick orthodontist’s office earlier this month.

According to the Warwick Police Department, two men entered the employee break room of Turchetta Orthodontics on Post Road on June 10 and stole a purse.

Police said an older man walked in for a moment before motioning a younger man to follow him. According to police, the younger man then walked in and snatched the purse, concealed it and took off.

Surveillance footage shows the younger suspect carrying the purse back into the building and returning it to its original location after stealing approximately $40 in cash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warwick detectives at (401) 468-4262.