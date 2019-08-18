Warwick police release surveillance video taken prior to dog shooting

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Police Department has released surveillance video showing part of a woman’s encounter with two dogs before the animals were shot by a responding police officer on Thursday.

Use of Force Investigation Investigation into Use of Force involving dogs in Buttonwoods Area on August 15, 2019 continues.The Warwick Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance to aid in establishing an accurate sequence of events and for any information or videos the public may have from August 15th of these dogs before, during or after the unfortunate incident on Keeley Ave. If anyone witnessed these dogs, seen here in the photos and video inside of the CVS, that day in the neighborhood around Buttonwoods Ave please contact us as we continue to work on the case’s timeline. Anyone with photos or videos of any of the events on the 15th is also being asked to please contact the Warwick Police Department at 401-468-4200. Posted by Warwick Police Department on Saturday, August 17, 2019

The video was posted to the department’s official Facebook page Saturday, and goes on to ask the public for any information or videos that may help their investigation.

Police said the call came in around 8:30 a.m. on August 15 from a person claiming to have been bitten by one of the three dogs roaming the Buttonwoods Avenue area.

Officer Jeremy Smith and animal control located the dogs on Keeley Avenue.

As the animal control officer went to retrieve tools from his vehicle, two of the dogs charged at Smith, according to police. He then opened fire in an attempt to stop the attack.

Mia and Peanut (Photos: Andy Lucini)

On Thursday, Eyewitness News spoke with the couple who owns the dogs — Tiffany Fletcher and Andy Lucini — who said they’re still in disbelief.

Lucini said the dogs escaped his father-in-law’s fenced-in backyard, and that he was driving around looking for the dogs at the time of the shooting.

The couple described their dogs as loving and said the behavior described before they were shot doesn’t add up.

“I want the truth. There are videos out there and I want to see them,” Lucini said at the time. “I want to be able to see what actually happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warwick Police Department at 401-468-4200.