WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Drunk driving can be a concern on St. Patrick’s Day which is why the Warwick Police Department wants to make sure you get home safely.

While big celebrations like the Newport parade were this past weekend, people still tend to go out to eat and drink on the actual holiday.

Warwick police are collaborating with volunteers to offer their Safe Ride Home program.

Free safe rides will be given from any establishment in Warwick to any residence within the city between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. by calling (401) 681-4801.

If you’re not celebrating the holiday in Warwick, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation is reminding people to use rideshare services, like Uber or Lyft, rather than driving under the influence.

In the past, Rhode Island State Police have told 12 News they see the most impaired divers on St. Patrick’s Day and the night before Thanksgiving.