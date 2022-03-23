WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick police officer has been suspended without pay after he was arrested in Providence.

Officer Kyle Fitzsimmons faces a felony charge of assault on a person 60 years of age or older causing bodily injury, according to Warwick Police Chief Bradford Connor. The incident occurred on St. Patrick’s Day.

Connor said Warwick police are conducting an internal investigation and will “handle the matter appropriately” once the criminal case has concluded.

Fitzsimmons is due in court in July.

