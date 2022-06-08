WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick police officer has been suspended with pay after he was arrested in Coventry on domestic violence charges.

Court records show Brian Fontaine, 31, was arraigned late last month on single counts of domestic simple assault and/or battery and vandalism.

He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and ordered to surrender his firearms and have no contact with the alleged victim.

The Warwick Police Department told 12 News that Fontaine will remain suspended until the criminal matter is concluded, in accordance with the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights (LEBOR).

He’s due back in court June 15 for a pretrial conference.