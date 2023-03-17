WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s your lucky day! If you live in Warwick you can get a free ride home this St. Patrick’s Day.

In an effort to prevent impaired driving, the Warwick Police Department will have volunteers bring city residents home from 7 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

It’s part of the department’s “Safe Rides” program and will be offered anywhere in the city.

“We’re expecting this year probably to be one of the busier ones just because it is a Friday going into a weekend,” Patrolman Mark Jandreau said.

“There’s really no reason anyone should be drinking and driving, we want to give them that opportunity, give us a call we’ll get you home safely at any residence in Warwick and we’ll have a good night,” he continued.

If you need a ride, all you have to do is call (401) 732-0308.

Aside from Warwick, the Matthew Dennison Charitable Foundation has teamed up with Lyft to offer discounted rides, dubbed “Matty Wagons,” this Friday in an effort to prevent drunk driving.

The nonprofit organization was founded in honor of Matthew Dennison, a West Warwick High School hockey player who died last year after the car he was riding in was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver.

Anyone using a ride share in Rhode Island on Friday can use promo code “MD16 RIDESAFE” to receive $16 off their ride.