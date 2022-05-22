WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Police Department is again reaching out to the public for help locating a woman who was reported missing last week.

Charlotte Lester, 44, has not been seen since Monday, May 16 in the Apponaug area of the city.

Police say her dog was later found loose in the Elmwood Avenue area of the city on Wednesday, May 18.

Lester stands 5-foot-7 and has a slim to medium build and brown eyes. Police said her hair may differ from the picture they provided.

Police are also looking for Lester’s vehicle, a 2006 red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a black front bumper and aftermarket rims, possibly bearing Rhode Island registration 1IL 194.

Anybody with information on Lester or her vehicle is asked to call the Warwick Police Department at (401) 468-4200.