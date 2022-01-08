Warwick police looking for suspect who fraudulently cashed checks

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are looking to identify a suspect they say broke into a vehicle, stole the victim’s checks and cashed them fraudulently.

Police say on Oct. 16, a man reported that his work van, used to transport individuals to and from medical appointments. was broken into.

He said personal documents, including a business checkbook, was taken.

A few weeks later, on Nov. 11, police say they believe the suspect fraudulently cashed a victim’s check at the Citizens Bank on West Shore Road.

The suspect is described as a white man with short dark hair, a thin beard, and was wearing an olive green North Face hooded sweatshirt.

Police also say the suspect may have had a bruise, birth mark of tattoo under his right eye.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Warwick Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/31/21: Mark Parlange, President of URI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community