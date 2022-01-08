Warwick police looking for suspect who fraudulently cashed checks

1. As recently as Thanksgiving, it was probably unfathomable for most Rhode Islanders that the state was just weeks away from reporting over 5,000 COVID-19 cases a day. But Black Friday was the day most of us first learned about the omicron variant, and the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet has since become ubiquitous. The good news: experts generally agree omicron is less deadly than delta, which is the reason the explosion of cases hasn't led to the same level of severe illness and death we would have expected based on last winter. If cases were converting into hospitalizations at last year's rate, there would be over 1,800 Rhode Islanders hospitalized with COVID-19 right now, rather than a bit more than 400. None of that is to downplay the seriousness of the current circumstance. Staffing shortages have hospital emergency departments feeling under siege, with doctors warning there is almost no slack in the system. The situation raises short-term and long-term questions. In the short term, how much higher will hospitalizations go before omicron peaks, and how will the hospital system fare? Governor McKee agreed to remobilize the National Guard this week to assist with staffing, a step some had been urging for weeks, and he emphasized to reporters that any crisis in the hospital system was more due to the staffing issue than the virus. The longer-term question: how will voters judge McKee's handling of the current surge? Frustration is high at the moment, particularly around testing, and the buck stops with the governor. His rivals have stepped up their criticism, seizing on Brian Amaral's Globe report about a confidential projection McKee received before Thanksgiving forecasting a rise in cases. McKee's office points out he'd issued a new executive order on COVID a few days earlier, and says the decision to ramp down mass testing and vaccination sites had been made well before that. Those nuances may not make it into his challengers' attack ads. But the primary is still eight months away, and voters' memories can be short -- if the situation improves quickly, it could be old news by September.

2. A few good links on COVID in Rhode Island ... Eli Sherman looks at why hospitalizations have become a more important metric than cases ... the Health Department tells me omicron now makes up an estimated 45% of cases ... and the department's medical director Dr. Jim McDonald says he thinks the state will be "in a much better place" on COVID by St. Patrick's Day.