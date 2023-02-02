WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Police Department rolled out a new mobile app Thursday designed to encourage residents to report crimes.

The “Warwick PD” mobile app allows residents to send anonymous tips straight from their smartphone.

Warwick Police Captain Robert Hart tells 12 News the goal of the app is to make it easier for residents to contact them.

“It sends a text code to the app, which goes right to our dispatch center,” Hart explained. “There’s a dispatcher dedicated to the tips dashboard … they’ll receive a tip and then decide if an officer needs to be dispatched immediately or if it’s a tip that can be followed up on at a later date.”

Hart said the app is completely anonymous, and there’s no way for the department to know exactly who sent the tip.

“When someone submits a tip and we receive it, it’s coded with a username,” Hart said. “We have no idea who it is and we can’t get it from the 411 [directory].”

Hart warned that the app isn’t designed for emergencies, and residents in need of immediate assistance should call 911.

The app is free and available to download in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

Hart said tips can still be anonymously submitted online and via text message.