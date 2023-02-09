WARWICK, R.I (WPRI) — Warwick police are asking children and teens to help them design new patches which will be sold as part of a fundraiser this spring.

The department announced Wednesday that it’s holding a Community Police Patch Design Contest. The winning design will be reproduced and sold in May, with all proceeds going toward the Rhode Island Brain & Spine Tumor Foundation.

The contest is open to anyone under the age of 18. Both freehand and computer-generated designs will be accepted.

The designs should be community-oriented, police said, and must feature the words “Police Department” and “City of Warwick” as seen in this image. No more than 12 colors should be used.

Submissions will be accepted until Wednesday, March 1, and can be emailed to wpdpatches@warwickri.gov or mailed to:

99 Memorial Dr.

Warwick, R.I. 02886