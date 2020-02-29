Warwick police K9 Haki to receive protective body armor

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Police Department announced Friday that one of their K9 officers will be receiving protective body armor.

K9 Haki is expected to receive the bullet- and stab-proof vest in eight to ten weeks, according to police.

The vest was donated by the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and sponsored by DiSanto Priest Charitable Foundation of Warwick.

Taunton-based Vested Interest says since it was founded in 2009, it’s made more than 3,700 custom-fitted, National Institute of Justice-certified vests for K9s in all 50 states through corporate and private donations.