Warwick police investigating sexual assault at ball field

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred at Boyd Field.

Police said they responded to 35 Waterview Avenue Sunday morning for a report of a suspicious man with a teenage boy in his company.

Detectives determined a sexual assault had taken place.

Caleb Brown, 23, no known address, was arrested and charged with 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact Warwick Police Detective Division at 401-468-4233.

