Warwick police investigating incident between teacher’s aide, elementary student

Report: 3 dead in shooting at Oklahoma Walmart
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police confirm they are investigating an incident at Lippitt Elementary School involving a teacher’s aide and a student.

Eyewitness News contacted police after receiving several tips over the weekend.

Maj. Michael Gilbert said detectives are still in the process of reviewing statements and interviewing possible witnesses. He said he could not comment further due to the on-going investigation.

Eyewitness News contacted Superintendent Phil Thornton who said the district does not comment on personnel matters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

