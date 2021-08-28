Warwick police investigating early morning shooting

1. How did a neighborhood fight over a 0.13-acre lot in Cumberland turn into the biggest political headache of Governor McKee's first six months in office? One reason is the underlying facts: his chief of staff, Tony Silva, has spent years trying to build on a property that is 93% wetlands despite local opposition, and Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter became uncomfortable enough with Silva's personal lobbying that he reported it to McKee. There were always going to be questions about whether someone in as powerful a job as chief of staff to the governor should be pressing a lower-ranking official for help with a private financial matter. Another reason, though, is that the governor and his team have poured fuel on the fire in how they've handled the controversy. Silva gave my colleague Tolly Taylor a nearly 500-word statement back on Aug. 8, insisting he'd given gave up any financial interest in Canning Street in April 2020 -- yet our open records request to Town Hall later discovered him still texting the mayor for an impromptu meeting about the land a year later. McKee himself caused whiplash by defending Silva so staunchly on Tuesday, then on Wednesday asking AG Neronha to conduct an independent investigation. The story also led to a closer examination of Silva's financial disclosures, triggering a GOP ethics complaint and forcing him to give up a $7,500 part-time gig in Cumberland that had previously flown under the radar. As of late Friday, Silva was still in place as chief of staff and there was no word he would take a leave of absence, let alone step down, while Neronha conducts his investigation. "I’ve done nothing wrong," Silva told Tim White on Wednesday. The governor must now decide whether Silva is still the right choice to serve as his top aide despite the "shadow" McKee says this affair has cast on his office.

2. So who is Jeff Mutter, anyway? A 61-year-old Democrat and PC grad who used to work for his family's auto business, Mutter is currently serving his second term as mayor of Cumberland. (It's actually the town's first four-year mayoral term, after residents voted to change the municipal charter.) As Ethan Shorey has reported, Mutter has been on the political scene in Cumberland since 1996, when he was first elected to the Town Council; he later served on the School Committee, as well. He won the mayor's office in 2018, defeating two-term incumbent Bill Murray in the Democratic primary amid divisions among local party leaders. Murray was close to McKee, whom he'd succeeded as mayor when the latter became lieutenant governor in 2014. Yet despite the heartburn Mutter has caused for the governor this week, it doesn't appear there is a history of bad blood between the two. Speaking at Mutter's inauguration, McKee was quoted as saying, "I was introduced to Jeff in 1996 and I can tell that there is not an individual more responsible for Cumberland's robust financial condition and recovery than Jeff Mutter. Back then we figured it out and got it down. ... He is a friend of mine and a friend of Cumberland." For his part, Mutter told us McKee never intervened on behalf of Silva regarding the Canning Street deal.