Warwick police investigating early morning shooting

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police said one man was injured after an early morning shooting.

Investigators say just after 6:30 a.m., they were called to Blackburn St. for a report of shots being fired in the area.

Police say the victim, only being identified as a man, was able to drive himself to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Officers believe the victim was inside a maroon colored sedan.

Right now, no there details about the incident are being released and police are still investigating.

