WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Friday afternoon.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police were called a robbery at the Harbor One Bank on Warwick Ave.

Investigators say a tall white male wearing a white zipperstyle jacket, a black winter hat, sunglasses, and a medical mask entered the bank and passed a note demanding cash. No weapon was shown.

The suspect then took off from the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone who may have information on the suspect is asked to call the Warwick Police Department at 468-4233 or 468- 4200.