Warwick police investigating armed theft of SUV

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are investigating an armed robbery of a motor vehicle that happened Saturday morning.

Around 9 a.m., police were called to 1500 Bald Hill Road where a woman said she was going into one of the stores when a man approached her and initially asked her if she needed help, but then showed a knife and demanded her vehicle.

The man, described as being 5’5″ with a thin build, was able to take her SUV even with the woman resisting and a bystander who tried to help, but was almost struck by the suspect leaving in the woman’s vehicle.

Neither the woman nor the bystander were injured.

The woman’s vehicle is a gray 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with Rhode Island registration XR-103.

Anyone who may see this vehicle, occupied or unoccupied, should not approach but instead call 911 immediately. The occupant should be considered armed & dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warwick Police Department at 401-468-4200, or the anonymous TIPS line at 401-732-8477 (732-TIPS).