WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in Warwick are investigating a double stabbing that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed to Eyewitness News the stabbing happened on Airport Road around 1:30 a.m.

The condition of the victims is unclear at this time. Police did not release any information about suspects or arrests.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will bring you new details as soon as they come into our newsroom.