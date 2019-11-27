Breaking News
Warwick police ID victim, officer involved in deadly crash
Warwick police ID victim, officer involved in deadly crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Warwick continue to investigate after a man was hit and killed by a cruiser late Monday night.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as Brian Adams, 25, of Warwick Avenue.

According to police, Officer Thomas Paine was out on patrol and driving on West Shore Road when at about 11:15 p.m. Adams entered the roadway and was struck by Paine’s vehicle. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Adams’ sister told Eyewitness News he leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

Police said there’s no evidence that speed, impairment, nor distracted driving were factors in the crash.

Paine has been with the department since 2017, police noted.

Investigators are working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call (401) 468-4200.



