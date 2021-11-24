Warwick police ID man shot, killed by officer during armed standoff

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Officials have released the name of the man shot and killed by Warwick police earlier this week as the use of force remains under investigation.

Police said Frank Nappa Jr. threatened officers with a loaded rifle Monday night as they responded to a condominium complex on West Shore Road for a well-being check.

Nappa, 49, was said to be armed, and the caller told police they were concerned about a woman who was inside the unit with him.

After getting the woman to safety, police said they set up a perimeter and tried to make contact with Nappa, who twice exited the building and pointed a rifle at the officers before retreating back inside.

When he came out a third time, police said Nappa advanced toward them with the rifle and ignored commands to drop the weapon, prompting Officer Justin Martin to open fire. After Nappa was hit, Martin and fire personnel provided first aid before taking him to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office and Rhode Island State Police are now investigating the incident along with Warwick police.

Martin has been placed on non-punitive administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative review, police said, adding that he’s been an officer for six years and with the department for the past three and a half.