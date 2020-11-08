Warwick police host food drive to help families in need

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Police Department is challenging the community to “stuff a cruiser” at several events being held this November.

On Saturday, cruisers were parked outside Stop & Shop on Greenwich Ave. and Shaw’s on Warwick Ave collecting canned goods and non-perishable food for local families in need.

The donations will benefit West Bay Community Action, a local social service agency and active food pantry program. The agency says it is currently averaging 70 to 100 curbside pick-ups as local families struggle amid the pandemic and economic challenges.

According to Michael Lima, the Community Services Division Captain, “As we enter into this season of Thanksgiving, we are hopeful that as a community we will be able to come together and provide for those families in need.”

Members of the community can find empty police cruisers, ready for food donations, stationed outside of two grocery store locations on Saturday, November 14:

Stop & Shop: 2470 Warwick Ave. MeadowBrook Plaza

Dave’s Market: 2574 West Shore Road

Donations can also be dropped off anytime to police headquarters at 99 Veterans Memorial Drive through November 20. There are designated bins in the lobby.