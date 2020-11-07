Warwick police holding ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ food drive

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — With the holiday season fast approaching and a high demand for food assistance due to the pandemic, the Warwick Police Department, in conjunction with the Warwick Police Department Family Group, has teamed up with West Bay Community Action for a food drive during the month of November.

They are looking for canned goods and non-perishable food. All donations can be dropped off at Warwick Police Headquarters in the designated bins in the lobby until Nov. 20.

There will also be several “Stuff a Cruiser” events held at grocery stores throughout the month.

On Nov. 7, they will take place at the Stop & Shop on Greenwich Ave. and Shaw’s on Warwick Ave. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They will also be held next weekend, on Nov. 14, at the Stop & Shop in the Meadowbrook Plaza and Dave’s market on West Shore Rd., from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The food pantry director at West Bay says they are averaging 70-100 curbside pickups daily. Between the months of March and September, they have assisted over 5,500 households with emergency food.