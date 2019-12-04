Warwick Police Department looking for new recruits

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon joined city police leaders in kicking off the department’s recruitment drive.

The drive officially began Dec. 1 and runs through Jan. 31, 2020.

“If you’re looking to be number four of a department of four – don’t apply here. If you’re looking to be number 20,004 of a department where you’re going to be a number – don’t apply here,” Solomon said. “But if you’re looking to be one of the best departments between New York and Maine, then Warwick is the place to apply.”

The department’s last recruitment drive was 18 months ago and its numbers are slightly down overall. Police leaders say about 15 percent of all applicants have been female, which they add has been consistent with every hiring process.

There are several retirements per year, according to police, and the department’s recruitment list usually lasts about a year and a half to two years.

Police say over the course of a two-year period, the department probably brings on 15 to 20 new officers. Since the last recruitment process a year and a half ago, there have been about 20 retirements.

The department says it will recruit through media outlets, social media, job boards, and community outreach as soon as this weekend. Police will be at the Providence Bruins games on December 6-9 to speak with potential candidates.

Here’s what’s needed to be a qualified applicant:

Between 21 and 35 years old

United States citizen

Minimum of 60 college credits from an accredited college or university or proof of five years of continuous military reserve service or three years of active duty. Those with two years of prior law enforcement or corrections experience who do not have the requisite college credits are also eligible and encouraged to apply.

Hold a valid driver’s license

Be of good moral character

Successfully complete a selection process which includes a physical agility test, written exam, oral interview and a thorough background investigation.

More information can also be found on policeapp.com.

The Warwick Police Department is one of only approximately 2,000 law enforcement agencies internationally to have been accredited by The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA).

The department is also a participating member of the Rhode Island Police Accredited Coalition, which provides advice and practical assistance to agencies seeking to earn national accreditation. The state police force was the first agency to be accredited in Rhode Island. Warwick followed and is recognized as the first city or town police department to achieve accreditation status.

The city of Warwick is an equal opportunity employer and complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act as well as maintaining an updated E.E.O.P. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.