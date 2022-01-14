AG’s office investigating incident at Warwick police headquarters

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office has been called to investigate an incident that occurred at the Warwick Police Department Friday afternoon, 12 News has learned.

The AG’s office confirms they were requested by the department around 4:30 p.m.

It’s unclear exactly what happened, however, by law, the AG’s office typically investigates officer-involved shootings alongside R.I. State Police.

12 News is working to gather more details and will provide an update as soon as more information is provided.