AG’s office investigating incident at Warwick police headquarters

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office has been called to investigate an incident that occurred at the Warwick Police Department Friday afternoon, 12 News has learned.

The AG’s office confirms they were requested by the department around 4:30 p.m.

It’s unclear exactly what happened, however, by law, the AG’s office typically investigates officer-involved shootings alongside R.I. State Police.

12 News is working to gather more details and will provide an update as soon as more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 1/14/2022: Robert Walsh, Executive Director of the National Education Association, R.I.

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community