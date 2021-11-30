Warwick police cruiser crashes into home

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick police cruiser left the roadway Tuesday and hit the side of a house on Post Road.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the crash, though an SUV with rear-end damage could be seen nearby.

The residents tell 12 News no one was home at the time and the damage was minor. However, they’re not yet allowed back inside as police work to piece together what happened.

Travel on the four-lane road has been reduced to two lanes.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/26/2021: David Medeiros

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community