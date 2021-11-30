Warwick police cruiser crashes into home

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick police cruiser left the roadway Tuesday and hit the side of a house on Post Road.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the crash, though an SUV with rear-end damage could be seen nearby.

The residents tell 12 News no one was home at the time and the damage was minor. However, they’re not yet allowed back inside as police work to piece together what happened.

Travel on the four-lane road has been reduced to two lanes.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.