WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a woman who was reported missing.

Charlotte Lester, 44, has not been seen in the last couple of days, according to police, but she may have been in the area of 3400 Post Road.

Lester stands 5-foot-7 and has a slim to medium build and brown eyes. Police said her hair may differ from the picture they provided.

Anybody with information on Lester’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Warwick Police Department at (401) 468-4200.