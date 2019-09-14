Warwick police arrest suspect for attempting to scam elderly man

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police arrested a suspect for attempting to scam an elderly man out of thousands of dollars.

Investigators said they received a tip that a package was going to be delivered by UPS containing money that was part of a phone scam.

The victim, identified as a man, 94, from California, was told that his grandson was arrested in R.I. and needed $8,500 to be released on bail. The victim sent the money as he was told.

Police later arrested Louis Valdez, 23, from Bronx, N.Y. when he tried to get the package with a fake N.J. identification card.

Valdez was charged with identity fraud, obtaining money under false pretenses, and conspiracy.