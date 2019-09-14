Warwick police arrest suspect for attempting to scam elderly man

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police arrested a suspect for attempting to scam an elderly man out of thousands of dollars.

Investigators said they received a tip that a package was going to be delivered by UPS containing money that was part of a phone scam.

The victim, identified as a man, 94, from California, was told that his grandson was arrested in R.I. and needed $8,500 to be released on bail. The victim sent the money as he was told.

Police later arrested Louis Valdez, 23, from Bronx, N.Y. when he tried to get the package with a fake N.J. identification card.

Valdez was charged with identity fraud, obtaining money under false pretenses, and conspiracy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams