Warwick police arrest four men for illegal marijuana grow operation

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police have arrested four men after they found a large scale illegal marijuana grow operation at two neighboring buildings.

During the month of September, detectives from the Warwick Police Special Operations Group learned of a possible operation at 1700 and 1708 Elmwood Ave. after juveniles in the area were being solicited to work in the cultivating and harvesting of illegal marijuana at the location.

Police executed a search warrant at both locations and found marijuana plants in different stages of growth, lighting, and irrigation and ventilation systems.

They also found bags of packaged marijuana, buckets of recently harvested marijuana and equipment and packaging material commonly used for the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics.

In total, 368 marijuana plants and over 27 pounds of harvested marijuana were seized.

Police arrested Arman Matevosyan, 29, Artak Ghazaryan, 43, Gagik Davtian, 62, all of Warwick and Raymond Renzi, 53, of Johnston. All are charged with one count each of manufacturing/possession of marijuana and conspiracy. they are all being held awaiting arraignment.