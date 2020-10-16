Warwick police arrest 4 in overnight car breaks

West Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles at night after a series of break-ins.

Police said they arrested four people for breaking into cars overnight in the Norwood area and recovered “over 20 items of substantial value.”

“If you wake up to find out you forgot to lock your vehicles and have some things missing, give us a call we may be able to help,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Potential victims are told to call the Detective Division at (401) 468-4233 and reference 20-5703-OF.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/14/2020: Target 12's Tim White

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour