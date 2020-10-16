Warwick police arrest 4 in overnight car breaks

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles at night after a series of break-ins.

Police said they arrested four people for breaking into cars overnight in the Norwood area and recovered “over 20 items of substantial value.”

“If you wake up to find out you forgot to lock your vehicles and have some things missing, give us a call we may be able to help,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Potential victims are told to call the Detective Division at (401) 468-4233 and reference 20-5703-OF.