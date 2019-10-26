Warwick pet store joins national effort to stop ‘puppy mills’; refocuses on rescue pet adoption

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A local pet store is changing up the way it does business; refocusing from commercially-raised puppy sales to adoptions of rescued shelter animals.

Denise Rachiele who owns All About Pets will host a grand reopening Saturday, October 26th, between noon to 4 p.m.

In a press release sent to Eyewitness News, the dogs and cats are arriving from Estill County Animal Shelter and The Way Home Rescue Alliance; both located in Kentucky.

Additionally, All About Pets now joins more than 3,000 stores nationwide that have signed the Puppy Friendly Pet Store pledge.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPSCA) 3.2 million shelter animals are adopted each year (1.6 million dogs and 1.6 million cats).

An outstanding number, but, the ASPCA approximates nearly double that enter shelters each year (6.5 million dogs and cats).