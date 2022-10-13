WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick nature shop damaged when a car crashed through the storefront late last month reopened Thursday morning.

Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road was significantly damaged in the crash and has been boarded up ever since.

While the storefront has not yet been repaired, staff confirmed the inside of the building is clean and customers should only need to worry about steering clear of sections that are clearly marked with caution tape.

No one was injured in the crash.