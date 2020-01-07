Warwick native named head coach of Nashville Predators

NASHVILLE (WPRI) — Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/GM David Poile announced Tuesday that the team has named John Hynes as its new head coach.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to join an organization with a history of success, a team with immense talent and a phenomenal fanbase,” Hynes said. “This organization has a strong foundation, from its ownership and executives to the entire front-office staff, and I’m excited to come in and try to maximize this team’s abilities.”

The 44-year-old Warwick native compiled a 150-159-45 record as head coach of the New Jersey Devils in parts of five NHL seasons.

Before joining the Devils organization, Hynes served as head coach of the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins from 2010-15 and as an assistant coach from 2009-2010. He led the Penguins to five consecutive Calder Cup Playoff berths.

In 2004, Hynes helped the U.S. win its first gold medal at the World Junior Championship.

He began his coaching career at his alma mater, Boston University, under longtime Terriers head coach Jack Parker.

“We love his coaching resume and are confident that he has learned from every stop during his career, and has the best skill set to get the maximum potential out of our team,” Poile said.

A forward on the Terriers hockey team from 1993-97, Hynes helped lead BU to four consecutive Frozen Four appearances, including an NCAA title in 1995.