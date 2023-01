WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The fate of a man accused of bludgeoning another man to death with a hammer nearly 10 years ago is now in the hands of a judge.

Closing arguments were made Friday in the bench trial of 37-year-old Michael Soares.

Soares is accused of killing 66-year-old John “Jack” Fay at Warwick City Park in May 2013. He’s pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The judge said he will announce his decision on Friday, Jan. 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.