WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Police Department is mourning the loss of its beloved K-9s.

K-9 Viking passed away just two days before his 13th birthday, according to the department.

Viking first joined the department in 2012 and worked alongside Officer Aaron Steere until his retirement in 2019.

The department said Viking was a “fan favorite” and even became famous after appearing in several episodes of Live PD.

“Viking, you will be missed by everyone here at the police department as well as the community,” the department said.

(Courtesy: Warwick Police Department)

(Courtesy: Warwick Police Department)

(Courtesy: Warwick Police Department)