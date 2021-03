WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Airport Road in Warwick is back open Tuesday morning after a serious crash that closed it down for several hours.

A car and a motorcycle were involved in the crash around 10:30 pm. Monday on the westbound side of the road.

Warwick police say an accident reconstruction team will be looking at cameras in the area Tuesday morning to see what may have caused the crash.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.