Warwick mother faces up to 30 years in prison for baby girl’s death

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Just two months after the father of a 7-month-old girl was sentenced to prison because of her death, the girl’s mother has pleaded no contest to a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors said on Feb. 21, 2017, Mariah Ramos left her baby, Willow, at home alone with her boyfriend at the time and Willow’s father, Ryan Beeley, who had been high on drugs including fentanyl and cocaine.

Beeley passed out on top of the infant, smothering her, according to prosecutors.

Ramos found them when she returned to the couple’s Airway Road home. The girl was later pronounced dead at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

In January, Beeley was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for the crime, having pleaded no contest last June.

Ramos was previously deemed incompetent to stand trial.

She is now scheduled to be sentenced on May 11 at Kent County Superior Court and prosecutors say she faces up to 30 years at the ACI.

In 2017, eight co-sleeping deaths were reported in Rhode Island and the state Department of Health and other officials continue to warn parents not to sleep in the same bed as their infants.