Warwick mom’s sacrifice allowed their daughter to live, husband says

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick man tells Eyewitness News his wife’s ultimate sacrifice allowed their daughter to live, and for that she will always be a hero.

Andrea Ryder was 34 years old when she died of cancer this past June, according to her husband Dennis Bourassa.

Ryder, he said, was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. He said she served two tours overseas; one in Afghanistan and another in Iraq.

Bourassa said his wife was a fighter. He witnessed it first hand when she was diagnosed with cancer.

“It was diagnosed as Stage 3 in 2012,” Bourassa said. “Two years later, she became pregnant and during her pregnancy … we found out that it had progressed to Stage 4.”

Ryder was then given two options.

“The doctor said she could stop the pregnancy and get treatment right away, or continue the pregnancy and get treatments afterwards,” Bourassa said.

She ultimately chose to continue the pregnancy and gave birth to their daughter Olivia.

“Pretty much hours after Olivia was born, she started treatments right away,” he said.

Bourassa said Olivia, who is now 5 years old, is proof that her mom was a hero.

“She’s a fighter, just like her mom,” he said.

Bourassa said that his wife’s medical condition became worse over the past year and, on June 29, she took her last breath. But Bourassa said he won’t let her memory fade.

“I think she just touched a lot of people lives and she was the type of person where you meet once and you never forget her,” Bourassa said.

Ryder was laid to rest with military honors a few weeks ago, according to Bourassa. He said he’s very thankful for all of the support he and his family have received.