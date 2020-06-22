Warwick mom receives suspended sentence, drug treatment for baby girl’s death

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick woman will not have to report to prison for the 2017 death of her 7-month-old daughter.

After pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter this past March, Mariah Ramos was sentenced Monday to seven years at the ACI, all suspended with probation.

Judge Daniel Procaccini also ordered Ramos to undergo mental health and substance abuse treatment and counseling, as well as drug testing.

“I’m putting my faith and trust in you, Ms. Ramos, to continue to do what you’ve done,” Procaccini said after handing down his sentence. “I’ve seen an incredible change in you. I want you to be well, I want you to succeed.”

Ramos’ boyfriend, Ryan Beeley, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter last June in connection with the death of their daughter, Willow.

Prosecutors said on Feb. 21, 2017, Ramos left Willow at home alone with Beeley, who was high on drugs including fentanyl and cocaine.

Beeley passed out on top of the infant, smothering her, according to prosecutors. Her death was ruled to be “asphyxiation by overlay.”

During the proceedings, Ramos’ attorney read a note penned by his client thanking the judge for caring about her well-being and allowing her to return home to her family.

“There were times in the hospital when I felt like I may die there,” she wrote. “The thought of not being able to go home with my family again was heartbreaking. They have always been the most supportive and important people in my life and I feel like I am doing much better because I am able to be home with them. Thank you for believing in me.”

Through her attorney, Ramos went on to say she and her mother hope to start a nonprofit that helps women and children.

“I still hope that I can do something to make the world a better place,” she wrote.