Warwick Mayor-elect Picozzi appoints new city leadership

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The newly elected Mayor of Warwick announced Monday that he has completed his transition by making four new appointments to city leadership.

The announcement comes one day before Frank Picozzi is scheduled to be sworn in to office.

Picozzi appointed Brad Conner, a former deputy police chief in Cranston, as the new chief of Warwick police.

The current police chief, Rick Rathbun, will retire on Jan. 4, with Deputy Chief Mark Ullucci acting as interim chief until Conner takes over, Picozzi said.

Picozzi also appointed Eric Earls as city engineer and the new director of the Department of Public Works. Earls has 12 years experience in the public sector as an engineer in Newport and Warwick, according to the mayor-elect.

“Due to a large number of layoffs and a complete lack of effort to replace old and failing equipment, the Public Works Department has been struggling mightily and in some aspects failing to provide the residents with the level of service to which they are both entitled, deserve and are used to,” Picozzi added.

The Department of Parks and Recreation will have a new director as well in Beverly Wiley, a the former summer recreation director in Foster.

Wiley will be leaving her current position as the compliance officer for the Athletic Department at the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI).

Lastly, Bruce Kaiser will be appointed as the director of the Planning Department, Picozzi announced. Kaiser has previously served as the Director of Administration/Assistant Town Manager in South Kingstown, Town Administrator in Jamestown, and Director of Administration in Warwick.