WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has revoked the license of a former massage therapist who’s been charged with sexual assault, 12 News has learned.

Brian Gray, 47, was fired from the Warwick spa where he worked after a woman reported that he’d sexually assaulted her while giving her a massage, according to a consent order recently made public by the Health Department.

Court records indicate that Gray was arrested and charged with first-degree and second-degree sexual assault. He posted $20,000 surety bail and is currently on home confinement pending his next court date, which has not yet been scheduled.

The Health Department suspended Gray’s license shortly after the incident, which happened back in May. The order states that the victim was receiving a massage from Gray when he inappropriately touched her twice.

The victim told investigators she “bolted upright” and asked Gray what was going on before he “got up like everything was normal and left the room,” according to the order. The order notes that the woman was completely naked and covered only by a blanket, which fell off of her when she sat up.

The woman immediately got dressed and was preparing to leave when she ran into Gray again. The order reveals that Gray asked her if she “wanted to go to the bathroom to clean off,” but she refused and left the building in a hurry.

The victim returned to the spa and reported the incident to Gray’s manager after running into another client in the parking lot and telling her what had happened.

The manager described Gray’s actions as “unacceptable,” according to the order, and provided the victim with her business card for when she decided what she wanted to do.

Gray’s manager told investigators she ran into him while retrieving her business card for the victim. His license was suspended by the Health Department a few days later.

“When she saw [Gray], he was hyperventilating and said to her that he had done something wrong,” the order continues.

The Health Department concluded that Gray violated the National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice by engaging in sexual conduct with the victim without her consent and failing to provide draping that protected her physical and emotional privacy, according to the order.

“[Gray’s] actions were egregious in that he failed to follow the basic tenets of his profession,” the order concludes.

12 News has reached out to Gray’s attorney for comment but has not yet heard back.