Warwick man who walked away from hospital found safe

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have found a Warwick man who was reported missing after walking away from Kent Hospital Tuesday night.

Police issued a Silver Alert for Richard Malis, 69, after he left the hospital on foot around 5:30 p.m.

Malis was found Wednesday afternoon walking in the woods on the outskirts of the hospital parking lot.

“He’s healthy, stayed up all night walking to stay warm, it’s amazing,” Warwick Police Captain Joseph Hopkins said.

Hopkins said Malis was found within 15 minutes of searching the woods between Kent Hospital and the Community College of Rhode Island’s Knight Campus.

“Last night was hypothermic, I’m very surprised he survived out here by himself,” Hopkins said.

It’s unclear why Malis left the hospital.