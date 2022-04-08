KNEELAND, CA. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a Warwick man who’s wanted in connection with the death of a California woman.

The Humboldt County Sherrif’s Office is looking for 27-year-old Austin Michael Medeiros, who is a suspect in the murder of 28-year-old Kneeland resident Emily Rose May Lobba.

Lobba was found dead inside her home Sunday morning by one of her caregivers, according to authorities.

The victim had been spending time with an unknown man, later identified by the Sherriff’s Office as Medeiros, prior to her death.

Authorities said Medeiros answered the door when the caregiver arrived at Lobba’s door.

Medeiros at first refused to let the caregiver inside, according to the Sherriff’s Office.

Following a brief argument between the two, Medeiros reportedly assaulted the caregiver, ran out of the house and took off in Lobba’s car.

Once inside, the caregiver found Lobba’s body and called for help. The cause of Lobba’s death is being withheld to “protect the integrity of the investigation,” according to the Sherriff’s Office.

Medeiros is described as having long dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes. He may also have a face tattoo underneath one of his eyes.

Authorities believe Medeiros is enroute to Mendocino County in California.

Anybody with information regarding Medeiros’ whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251, or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at (707) 268-2539.